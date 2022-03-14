Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,100 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

