Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:HR opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

