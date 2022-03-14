Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 327.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

