Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.55 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.