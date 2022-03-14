Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%.

Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longeveron by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

