Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 56 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.95 ($0.62) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

