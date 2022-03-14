Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $138.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.30 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $577.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $582.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $680.30 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,885. Livent has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

