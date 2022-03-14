LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 42.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $73.81. 453,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,796. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.