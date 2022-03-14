LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

