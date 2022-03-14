Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.98 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $722.07 million and $2.98 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00104950 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

