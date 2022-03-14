Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 521 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $78.73 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

