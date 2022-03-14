Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $87,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,469 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

