Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $77,000 in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.