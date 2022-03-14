Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

