Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

