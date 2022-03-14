LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.85. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

About LIFULL

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

