Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278,170. Life Clips has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

