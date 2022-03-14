LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,289.90

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. LHT has a total market cap of $103,289.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007779 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.