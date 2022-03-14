LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

LHC Group stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

