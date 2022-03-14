LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.
LHC Group stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
