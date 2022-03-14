LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. 169,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,447. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.