Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2,353.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.97 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

