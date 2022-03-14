Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $267.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

