Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

