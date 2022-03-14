Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) COO Tommye Karen Chandler Sells 10,991 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

