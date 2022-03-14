Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $76,415.95

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $76,415.95 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

