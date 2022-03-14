Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0921 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

