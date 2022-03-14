Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $472.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $472.30 and last traded at $473.50, with a volume of 25142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $598.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

