Lake Street Capital Cuts OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target to $6.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 215,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

