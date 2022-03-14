Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
