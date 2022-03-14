Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 1,052,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,308. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

