Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 3,757 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $256.82 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

