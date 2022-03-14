Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.72 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

