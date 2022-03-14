Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $247.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

