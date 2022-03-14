Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 885 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

