Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

