Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

