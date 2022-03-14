Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.