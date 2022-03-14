Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $6.76 on Monday. Koss has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.17 and a beta of -1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 248.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

