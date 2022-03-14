Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $124.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $124.59 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

