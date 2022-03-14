Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $55.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.