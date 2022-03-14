Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1,441.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $124.66 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

