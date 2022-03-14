Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

