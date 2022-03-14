Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.64 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

