Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

