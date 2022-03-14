Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.47).

KGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Knights Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 349 ($4.57). 18,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.60. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 342 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.18). The firm has a market cap of £292.79 million and a PE ratio of 92.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,004.09).

About Knights Group (Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.