Kleros (PNK) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $45.06 million and approximately $462,361.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002317 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00358875 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

