Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in February

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Shares of KTYCF traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. Kits Eyecare has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTYCF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

