Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

KMB stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.42 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.