Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.06. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,929,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 639,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 586,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

