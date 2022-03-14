Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPFGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

